Hyderabad: SCR holds review meeting on safety, freight loading & punctuality of the zone

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on Safety, Freight loading and Punctuality of the Zone on Tuesday from Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions that includes Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded Divisions participated through a web conference.

Arun Kumar Jain (In-Charge), General Manager, SCR emphasised that during the course of the safety drives, the officers, supervisors and the construction staff should be sensitised on all aspects of safety.

Arun also instructed the field officials to ensure worksite safety requirements without fail. Apart from the safety review meeting a detailed review on freight loading performance of the zone was also conducted.

Arun Jain congratulated the officials for increase in freight loading and emphasised to continue to keep up the good work. Officials were advised that there is a lot of scope for further improvement in freight loading like cement, coal, fertilisers and food grains. The officials will be conducting regular meetings with freight customers, so that any problem can be resolved immediately, said a SCR senior officer.