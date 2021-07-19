Hyderabad: SCSC, women & child welfare department to support Covid orphans

Yousufguda: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) Cyberabad Police in collaboration with the State department of Women and Child Welfare has pledged to support the educational needs of Covid orphans who lost both parents in the pandemic.

It is estimated that nearly 200 children have lost their parents in the pandemic. Future seems to be bleak for them as there is no support for their education. While most students are being taken care of by the department of Women & Child Welfare by accommodating them in various residential government Schools in districts.

There are 40 orphans in four districts—Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Medchal. Most of them are studying in private schools.

Shifting them to government schools may have an adverse impact on their education. This is where SCSC steps in. With the support of members, it has pledged to support the educational needs of 40 Covid orphans from the four districts.

Of the 40 students, cheques were issued on Friday to the school managements towards their tuition fee and textbooks for four students to begin with for the current academic year. And more will be extended support soon.

All students will be supported till X class. The SCSC has entered into an MOU with the department to extend support.

The cheques were handed over to the managements of Progress High School, Sri Chaitanya Techno School and Junior College by Divya Devarajan, Commissioner, Women Safety,C Anusuya, DCP, Cyberabad and Krishna Yedula, SCSC general secretary at the department's office here.

The SCSC will extend support not only in the four districts, but also to orphans from across the State in collaboration with the department.

Speaking at the event, Devarajan appreciated the SCSC gesture in complementing the government efforts and extending financial support to educate orphans.

Anasuya, while interacting with orphans and their guardians said "it is important that we provide a good support system for the orphans to continue their studies and excel in academics for better future.

Yedula said the SCSC has always been at the forefront, especially during the pandemic and has supported society through its initiatives jointly with the Cyberabad Police under the able leadership of VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner and chairman SCSC.

"Supporting this noble cause is divine in nature and we at SCSC will go all out to help Covid orphans, he remarked.