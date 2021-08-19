Hyderabad: Security Guard held in Gandhi Hospital rape case, missing woman found

The Chilakalaguda police on Thursday took a security guard into custody who went missing since the day of the incident. Also, the security guard, Vijay admitted of sexually assaulting the victim.



Based on the CCTV footage, the police found that the woman has gone with the security guard. However, it is yet to be find out if the woman went with the man willingly or he threatened her.

On the other hand, the police seems to found out the sister of the woman who went missing. It was learned that the police traced the woman in Himayatnagar and are questioning her. Meanwhile, the medical examination on the complainant revealed that there are no signs of intoxication on her.

The city police has gone to Mahabubnagar as a part of the investigation after the woman filed a complaint. The woman, a native of Mahabubnagar went to Gandhi Hospital along with her sister for the treatment of her brother-in-law. The police found out that both sisters are with alcohol withdrawal symptoms and the same was told by a local RMP doctors.