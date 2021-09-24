Hyderabad: Senior assistant and computer operator of GHMC Kukatpally nabbed by ACB

Kukatpally: The officers of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught a senior assistant, Chand Pasha and computer operator (outsourcing) T Shanmukha Rao, of the tax section in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Kukatpally, for accepting bribes from the complainant, Nagaraju.

According to officials of ACB, it is known that, the accused employee, Chand Pasha demanded a bribe of Rs 8000 from the complainant for an official favor, i.e., to process the application pertaining to the mutation of complainants house and to handover the mutation proceedings to the complainant.

Similarly, the accused employee Shanmukha Rao, who was working as an outsourcing employee, demanded Rs 2500 from the complainant to get the title and address changed in the trade license of the complainant. Based on a complaint filed by the complainant, Nagaraju, the officials of ACB laid a trap and caught both the employees red-handed.

A chemical test was also performed on the hands of both the accused and based on the evidence collected the ACB arrested both the employees and will produce them before the special judge for ACB cases.