Hyderabad set to become only city to treat 100% of its waste: KTR

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, a leading provider of comprehensive environment management services in Asia, on Wednesday announced the launch of a modern fleet of 40 Internet-of-Things-enabled pick-up trucks to enable efficient solid waste management, in the presence of K T Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and other dignitaries. The fleet will be in addition to the company's existing fleet of 64 vehicles.

Addressing the gathering, KTR said: "the new fleet ensures that garbage disposal in the twin cities will take place through covered vehicles, thereby eliminating public hazards and ensuring human dignity by reducing manual intervention. It also provides for segregation of waste at source, eliminating odour and leachate, reduction of carbon footprint, de-centralising operations by reducing the turnaround time of tippers and other garbage collection vehicles.

The minister said Hyderabad is set to become the only Indian city to treat 100 per cent of its waste. "Since 2014, there has been a steady rise seen in waste collection and management from 2,500 mt to 6,000 mt today. With timely and effective support from the GHMC and Ramky, the city has already witnessed some revolutionary modern waste management practices."

He spoke about the measures implemented to improve waste collection and disposal in city. "We have invested equal focus on solid and liquid waste. We have launched 40 advanced trucks out of which 20 are hook-mounted and the rest comprise RCVs (refuse compactor vehicles)."

"The new system would result in minimal scattering and littering of waste. We have 95 secondary collection transfer points. Currently, 4,500 Swaach autos are collecting garbage door to door, with 400 more autos coming in by next month," Rao said. "We have looped in world-class transport facilities to expedite the city's waste management systems.

He stated that "Ramky has set up its WTE (waste-to-energy) plants in the city, aiding in effective environmental protection. I acknowledge the efforts put in by Ramky Enviro and GHMC to reface Hyderabad as an environment-driven and clean city." Ramky has constantly been innovating and adopting new technology to help strengthen the ways to achieve sustainable development. The new fleet is a move in that direction. Installation of GPS devices in such vehicles will enable better waste management across the city.

Goutham Reddy, the MD & CEO said, "Ramky Enviro being the pioneer in the environmental management sector, now has a well-established network of fleets commuting in multiple locations of the city. The GPS-enabled provision is self-equipped to gather data about the route and traffic aiding to a more lucid transportation. This technology will help us improve the productivity of our service while enhancing the support systems to ensure advanced systems of environment protection."