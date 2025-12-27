Hyderabad set to host 'Tamil Sangamam' cultural extravaganza today

Hyderabad: Aikkiya Tamil Mandram is set to host its prestigious annual event, ‘Tamil Sangamam’, on Saturday, 27 December. The cultural showcase will take place at the Railway Officers Club in Mettuguda, Hyderabad, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm.

The event will be graced by celebrity speaker Anugraha Adhibahavan as the Chief Guest, while JS Rajkumar, Chairman of Life Line Hospitals, Chennai, will attend as the Guest of Honour.

The afternoon will feature a vibrant line-up of classical dance performances, musical recitals, and special presentations by children from Tamil language classes. In a treat for cinema enthusiasts, the organisers have planned a 'Tamil Karaoke Night' dedicated to the lovers of Tamil film music.

In addition to the cultural festivities, a free medical check-up camp will be conducted at the venue by Life Line Hospitals for all attendees. Guests will also be served a traditional Tamil dinner and will receive 2026 calendars, gifts, and prizes. The event is being organised by President Nirmala Ravisankar and General Secretary Jaya Mani, with the support of the executive committee.