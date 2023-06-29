Live
- Karunakaran reveals how ‘Tholiprema’ irritated Amitabh Bachchan
- ‘Indian 2’ sequel on cards!
- Congress Demands Answers from Centre Over Controversial Ministerial Interviews with Social Media Influencers
- YS Jagan extends Bakrid wishes to Muslims
- ‘SPY’ will have biggest release in Nikhil’s career
- Class 9 student hangs self in his home in Karimnagar
- Telangana High Court directs DGP to ensure law & order in State
- Harish pays last respects to Sai Chand at Banjara Hills, becomes emotional
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 June 2023
- Hyderabad braces for Bakrid today; Qurbani outsourcing gains steam
Hyderabad: Seventh meeting of RMC on July 14
Highlights
The Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) which has been constituted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will hold its seventh meeting here on July 14 in the Hyderabad office.
Hyderabad: The Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) which has been constituted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will hold its seventh meeting here on July 14 in the Hyderabad office.
The RMC, which has representation from the Irrigation departments of both the Telugu States will monitor the reservoir levels for operation of power generation projects under the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects.
The committee has been tasked with demarcation of surplus waters over 75 per cent dependable flows in the basin for sharing. Representatives of TSGENCO and APGENCO will also attend the meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS