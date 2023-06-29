  • Menu
Hyderabad: Seventh meeting of RMC on July 14

Krishna River Management Board
Krishna River Management Board 

Hyderabad: The Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) which has been constituted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will hold its seventh meeting here on July 14 in the Hyderabad office.

The RMC, which has representation from the Irrigation departments of both the Telugu States will monitor the reservoir levels for operation of power generation projects under the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects.

The committee has been tasked with demarcation of surplus waters over 75 per cent dependable flows in the basin for sharing. Representatives of TSGENCO and APGENCO will also attend the meeting.

