Hyderabad: Skin bank inaugurated in Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: To save burnt patients, the Department of Plastic Surgery, Osmania General Hospital, teamed up with the Rotary Club of Hyderabad East (RCHE) and Hetero Pharmacy to launch the first Skin Bank in the State.

Home Minister Mohd Mahamood, inaugurating the bank, praised the department for coming up with a unique concept which can save many lives. He advised the department

and the hospital to create awareness among people on skin donation which will help to save lives burnt patients.

"The OGH will become the first medical institution in Telangana to set up a skin bank equipped

with modern requirements. The death rate of burn victims can be brought down", he added.

Skin will be obtained from donors (posthumously) and will be used to heal wounds of burn

and trauma patients. It can be taken from bodies within 6-8 hours after death and can be stored for five years after processing. Skin can be used as a biological dressing for patients against regular dressing material and can heal injuries faster without bleeding.

According to statistics, over 1,000 burn cases are received in OGH yearly, patients with more than 50 per cent injuries die during treatment with secondary infections. According to Dr Naga Prasad, HOD, the procedure can be very helpful for patients and 50-100 can be saved with this treatment.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Prasad said that most burn victims need dressing daily. They bleed during dressing and get skin ailments. "Skin dressing is the natural process of dressing which lasts three weeks. Patients need not dress daily; they will not bleed and lose fluid and recover fast".

He said the advantage of skin dressing is that it can be done to everyone without matching blood groups. The department has tied up with the National Burns Centre for training its staff. Treatment will start in three weeks.

Superintendent of OGH Dr B Nagendra said the first stage of treatment and the research for advancement will continue. He urged people to donate skin, like other body organs to save lives of patients.