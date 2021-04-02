Hyderabad slum residents demand UPHC

Hyderabad: One of the largest slums in the city, Rasoolpura with over 2 lakh population, is yet to have a Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), which also facilitates Covid tests. With no government medical facilities in the area residents are forced to either go to private hospitals or visit government health centres located in far off localities.

In 2019 the UPHC was replaced by Basti Dawakhana, which however fails to cater the needs of the residents. The residents allege that dawakhana does not have proper facilities to treat people.

Nayeem Pasha, a social activist and a resident of Rasoolpura said, "The Basti Dawakhana can accommodate only 500 patients. The government instead of improvising the UPHC by appointing more doctors had shut it down. Most of the residents here are daily wage workers who can't afford to travel expenses." Despite sending several representations to the Health department and Secunderabad Cantonment for a UPHC no action has been taken, Nayeem added.

"It is more like the government is playing with the lives of the locals. A few weeks back, I was suffering from fever since there was no proper health center nearby I had to travel to a government hospital located very far from my place. As I couldn't afford an auto or cab I had to take a bus, in spite of knowing that it was risky. We want a UPHC as we cannot afford to go to the private clinics or hospitals and also to the government hospitals as it is located too far," said Ramesh Babu, a resident of Gunbazar.

People are forced to travel over 10 km in times of emergency and serious situation. Especially, amid the ongoing pandemic crisis, things have become worse as people take public transport to travel to the hospitals, risking many lives. "We are vexed with representing the matter to officials," said Laxmi Rao, resident of Rasoolpura.

Meanwhile, recently under the SCB (Secunderabad Cantonment Board) limits, three UPHCs were opened at Bolarum, Picket and Trimulgherry, but none of the officials concerned thought about the residents of Rasoolpura, alleged the residents.