Hyderabad: St. Peter's Engineering College Celebrates Aquila 2023 Annual Day

Hyderabad: The College Annual Day called Aquila 2023 was celebrated on Saturday, 25.02.203 and Sunday, 26.02.2023, at St. Peter's Engineering College with the kind permission of the local municipality. Mr. Bala Prasad, Chief Innovation Officer, TCS, the Chief Guest in this program said, "You can find the skills, work culture and time management you need in St. Peter's Engineering College." The Government of India encourages students to make India a digital India. In order to fully utilize the knowledge of 5G technology, knowledge related to all branches is required. In addition to these, every student should also be aware of social skills.













The Guest of Honour, Mr. Gumidella Srinivas, Managing Director (Finance), explained how can success be like in college if there is a good leadership in our family. Mr. T.V. Reddy was hailed as a person with good leadership. There is no shortcut to success, and there is no solitary exception to it with regard to each student's aspiration to emerge as a successful entrepreneur. Mr. T.V. Reddy, the Secretary, said that if every student has good placement skills, then one is expected to get selected; in fact, around 600 students are selected every year. Principal Dr. Sree Latha spoke about the progress of the college and the achievements of the students.









She said that 539 female students acquired Edu Skills in this academic year. On this occasion, the Principal also explained about the publications, papers, patents, book publications and various programs organised under the auspices of MSME Innovation, Unnata Bharat Abhiyan. On the occasion of the Annual Day, various kinds of cultural activities were conducted; these included, among others, ramp walk, diya dance, women-empowerment, folklore dance, Bollywood dance. Prixes were given away to students and faculty members of this college for distinctions in academic and cocurricular activities. Chairman Mr. Bala Reddy, Director Mrs. Saroja Reddy, Director Mr. Anurag Reddy, Heads of various departments, faculty members, PRO Mr. Sudhakar, AO Prabhakar Reddy participated in this program.

