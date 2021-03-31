Hyderabad: Stringent drive by cops against maskless people

Basheerbagh : As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise, the Hyderabad traffic police launched a special awareness-cum-enforcement drive in the city on Tuesday to promote use of face masks in public places and if anyone is found violating the norm will be fined an amount of Rs 1000.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, "We will be conducting awareness and special drives at various junctions in the city to wear masks because masks are made compulsory now in order to stop the growing scare of Coronavirus.

Apart from it, people should avoid mass gatherings and venture out of their homes only if necessary. If any person is coming out on the street then he/she should ensure that they have covered their face with a mask."

"Such an initiative is carried out because many citizens are not following the COVID-19 guidelines and are violating the basic rule of not wearing a face mask and not maintaining social distance.

The traffic police deployed at various junctions in the city in all three police commissionerates will click the pictures of the violators and they will be fined accordingly," added the officer.

The awareness programmes were held at Jubilee Hills and LB Nagar, wherein the traffic cops held placards to state the masks are compulsory. ACP (Traffic) Goverdhan said, "We have urged motorists to wear face masks compulsorily and also impressed upon them to maintain social distancing.

As it was Day 1 of the awareness drive, we only requested the motorists to follow the rules. However, if anyone is seen to be violating the norms then they will be penalised accordingly."

LB Nagar Traffic Inspector Nagamallu conducted a police cultural troupe at LB Nagar X roads to aware the citizens about the usage of masks.

He noted, "As the Coronavirus is spreading at a faster rate, the Telangana government has released GO68 which states that everyone should wear masks as a matter of duty, stay away from the crown, use sanitation, follow health rules and take all precautions to prevent the coronavirus from reaching our doorsteps."

Each and every person should follow the basic rule of SMS (Sanitizer, Mask, and Social Distancing) in order to avoid the deadly virus. Even those who are vaccinated should follow these protocols religiously, said the officer.

The consequences of not taking precautions were presented in the form of a street play by the cultural group at LB Nagar X roads so that motorists can understand the result of ignoring face masks.