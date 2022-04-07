Hyderabad student selected to take part in Study of US Institute

Hyderabad: Amulya Emmadi (20), a student of Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Women's College, Narayanaguda, is one among the three Indian students to get selected to participate in the Study of United States Institute (SUSI) for Student Leaders in Young Women Leaders on Public Policy.

This programme is for three months and is funded by the State department. It will be hosted by the University of Kansas.

Speaking to The Hans India, Emmadi, said, "if we think we are capable enough then we can cross the boundaries and explore new things. That's what I am going to do. Every year SUSI selects a cohort of participants from Hong Kong, India, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, and Zambia. I am privileged that this year I have been selected as one among three Indian students to attend this internship. This is a social service programme any graduate can apply for. I am a Forensic Science student; I have applied for this programme last year; we had an exam in December; on April 6 the result was announced. The programme will take place from June 25 to July 30."

This internship is for a month. I will go to the US in the second week of June. The accommodation, travel and everything is been funded by the US, she added.