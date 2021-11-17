Hyderabad: Students protest alleging irregularities in PhD admissions

Hyderabad: Students under the aegis of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Tuesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) against irregularities in PhD admissions.

The protesters burned the effigy of the Director of Admissions Dr Ch Venkata Ramana Reddy. They demanded the university authorities to take action against him.

Addressing media, the student leaders Javvadi Dilip and Ashok Goud alleged rampant irregularities in the PhD admissions resulting in the students belonging to the reserved categories losing opportunities in admissions.

Dilip said that students who were qualified to get seats in the open category were shown under the BC-D category and seats were allocated under the BC-D general quota. It exposed the irregularities about how officials have been misleading the university in the admission process and allocation of seats. Similarly, when the SC and ST students have NET, SET and GATE merits, they were not getting seats in the open category. Instead, they were allocated seats under their respective community reservation quota.

At the same time, those who have not qualified in the written test and whose names did not appear in the interview lists reportedly got admissions. The protesters alleged that nearly 50 students belonging to SC and ST categories who have merit were denied selections in the open category in PhD admissions.