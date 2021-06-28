Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav to inaugurate 1622 BHKs houses today

Sanathnagar: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the Potti Sriramulu Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, here, on Monday. The 162 houses are spread over 0.7 acres and cost over Rs 14 crore. Each 2 BHK of 560 sqft costs Rs 8.65 lakh.

The colony has CC roads, sewerage lines, sumps exclusively for drinking water and power supply. It has two lifts and nine shops, which provide revenue for maintenance.

Several elected representatives, including Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, Mayor G Vijayalaxmi will attend the function.

Two other housing societies in Sanathnagar---G Y Reddy Compound 2BHK Housing Colony and Golla Komaraiah 2BHK Housing Colony are to be inaugurated on July 1 and July 5 respectively.