Hyderabad: Telangana Government provides medical kits to Covid patients at home

Koti: With surge in Covid-19 cases number of beds in hospitals remain 62,000 beds while the active cases are more than 77,000. Moving a step forward to control the virus the government has initiated door-to-door survey.

During the survey government is providing medical a kit to both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients after conducting check-ups.

The self-care kit includes prescription with Methylprednisolone Steroid, Doxycycline Antibiotic, for five days, Paracetamol for fever, Levocetirizine for cold, Rantac for Acidity, Vitamin C, D and Multivitamin for immunity, for 10 days.

These kits are available in all government public health centres and hospitals and at medical stores at low cost.

Director of State Public Health, G Srinivas Rao said that "Current wave is more dangerous than the previous, not test or vaccine lives are important now everyone should be at home to avoid the Virus."