Hyderabad: Three held for rash driving

Hyderabad: The Santosh Nagar police booked a case against five students for allegedly driving dangerously and causing nuisance on the road at I S Sadan in Santosh Nagar on Saturday night.

According to police, four were found on two bikes and one person was driving a Jeep which was coming from Phisalbanda in rash and negligent manner towards I S Sadan X road by doing stunts on the main road.

Three persons were arrested under Sections 336, 279, 290, 510 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, one person is absconding. DCP (south) zone P Sai Chaitanya, said that on Saturday night around 12.30 am the police patrol car found a person driving Willys jeep that had no registration number displayed and some other youth on two motorcycles following it and performing stunts of the main road and creating disturbance and endangering the life and personal safety of public.

"Our officers tried to catch them, but on seeing them they fled away from the spot. Seeing stunts and racing of the bikers and jeep drivers the public and road passers panicked," the DCP.

The arrested persons are identified as Syed Sahiluddin alias Syed Sauth, (20), Mohd Rizwan (19) and Mohd Sohail (20).

Shaik Ammad alias Amodi (19) and Mohd Yousuf (19) are absconding. The police seized a Jeep Willyz and a Pulsar bike.

"Suspects sheets against all the accused are being opened for their keen surveillance in future," said the DCP.