Hyderabad: Thundershowers forecast

Begumpet: The city is in for more rain or thundershowers. The IMD bulletin on Tuesday forecast generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on August 18.

According to the forecast, moderate to light rain is likely from August 19 to 21, followed by rain during the next two days. There was a perceptible change in the weather during the last several days, with cloudy and dark sky dominating. The day temperature during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday was 26 degrees Celsius, four degrees less than normal.

The bulletin said the day temperatures from August 18 to 23 will be 28, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 31 degrees Celsius respectively. According to the State warning, there will be heavy rain on August 18 and 19. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Siddipet and Medak along with ten other districts, as the Southwest Monsoon turned active over Telangana.

It also warned of heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad along with ten other districts. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places across the State.