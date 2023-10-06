Hyderabad: Tight security cover for ICC World Cup matches

Hyderabad : Ahead of the three ICC World Cup 2023 matches to be staged here, the city police are preparing the ground for an effective security, mob control plan and sketching movement of teams. As many as 1,500 personnel from the Rachakonda Police, Telangana State Special Police, Armed Reserve, Central Crime Station and traffic wing will be deployed, apart from riot control force on standby duty.

The police are making fool-proof arrangements for the WC matches to be held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The first match will be between Pakistan and Netherlands on Friday; New Zealand and Netherlands on October 9 and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10.

According to the police, all steps are being taken to ensure safety of the spectators and teams irrespective of their nationality or affiliation. Every inch of the stadium will be covered by surveillance cameras. A total of 360 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the stadium, including vehicle check points and parking places.

“Each and every person can be closely monitored by high definition surveillance cameras. Any unsocial activities will invite stringent action,” warned Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan.

He said a joint command and control room has been established at the stadium to monitor surveillance footage for taking immediate action. “Anti-sabotage checks with the help of bomb detection teams are being arranged round-the-clock until the matched are completed. People should enjoy the match with a sporting spirit and show ‘tehzeeb’ of Hyderabad to the world,” he added.

Separate teams are being deployed for checking movements of anti-social elements. Three mobile phone technicians are being deployed at each gate for checking phones of spectators. The commissioner said, “vigilance teams are deployed to control vendors and their rates as prescribed by authorities.”

The spectators won’ t be allowed to carry laptops, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, electronic items, match box, lighters, sharp metals or plastic objects, binoculars, coins, writing pens, batteries, helmets, perfumes, bags and outside eatables.

To control eve-teasing, SHE teams/Anti-Eve-Teasing teams are to be deployed in and around the stadium. Teams will be in place to check frauds by vendors who are prohibited outside the stadium. Adequate sign boards have been erected for viewers to reach the stadium easily. Viewers are not allowed to park vehicles on either side of the main road – Genpact to Uppal Ring Road and Uppal Ring Road to Vishal Mart, Ramanthapur. Seven ambulances are being provided for immediate medical care.