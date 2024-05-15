Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a new tactical missile weapons system and called for an "epochal change" in war preparations by attaining arms production plans, state media said on Wednesday.
Kim oversaw the "tactical missile weapons system to be newly equipped by the combined missile units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in charge of an important firing assignment" on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
It did not provide further details on the new system or where the inspection took place, reports Yonhap News Agency.
Kim expressed "great satisfaction" about the production performance of the manufacturing sites in the first half, the KCNA said.
