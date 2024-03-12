Hyderabad to have its second Cable Bridge soon

Hyderabad: Another cable bridge is coming up in Hyderabad. A second cable-stayed bridge to Hyderabad across the Mir Alam pond is coming up soon, connecting the Chinthal Met Road with the Bangalore National Highway. The Telangana government has granted administrative approvals for the construction of a four-lane high-level bridge at an estimated cost of Rs.363 crores.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, "Thank you Telangana CMO for giving permission for construction of four-lane cable bridge over Mir Alam pond. This is a long pending work. The works around the Mir Alam tank will go a long way in improving the livelihood. At the same time they also provide entertainment space for the people."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, "Thank you Telangana CMO for giving permission for construction of four-lane cable bridge over Mir Alam pond. "This is a long pending work. The works around the Mir Alam tank will go a long way in improving the livelihood. At the sametime they also provide entertainment space for the people. No doubt this cable bridge will also help the commuters”.



The city's second cable bridge, 2.65 km long, will be constructed over the Mir Alam pond. Plans have been prepared for land acquisition for this project. With the construction of the bridge, traffic congestion will decrease and tourism will increase in Hyderabad. Mir Alam Pond, located south of Musi River, is named after the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad State, Mir Alam Bahadur. Once before the establishment of Usman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, it was the main source of drinking water for the people of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad's first cable bridge Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge near Inorbit Mall in Madhapur connects Jubilee Hills with the financial district. It reduces travel time. The cable bridge to be built over the Mir Alam tank will be the second bridge in Hyderabad if completed. As Hyderabad is developing as a tourism, the Congress government is also inclined to complete many projects.