Hyderabad to Host Anuv Jain and Zaeden Live at Yaari Jam

Popular music sensations Anuv Jain and Zaeden are gearing up to perform live in Hyderabad as part of the ‘Yaari Jam’ series. The event, organized by TribeVibe Entertainment, will take place at the Hitex Exhibition Center on Saturday, starting at 7 PM.

Anuv Jain, widely recognized for his lyrics and tunes, has established a strong presence in India’s independent music scene. Tracks such as Baarishein, Alag Aasmaan, and Husn have earned him a devoted fan base across the country. Zaeden, known for his blend of electronic and pop music, has gained attention with hits like Tere Bina, Socha Na Tha, and City of the Lonely Hearts. His innovative approach to music has made him a favorite among young audiences.

TribeVibe Entertainment, a division of BookMyShow, announced the Hyderabad concert as part of the larger House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam series. This initiative debuted in Mumbai in August 2024 and has since expanded to multiple cities across India. The series aims to bring together renowned artists for high-energy live performances, connecting music enthusiasts nationwide.

Tickets for the Hyderabad concert are available online.