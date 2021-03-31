Hyderabad: Tomato prices ease as arrivals pick up in city

Gudimalkapur Market receives 400 tonnes of vegetables and 20 tonnes of aromatic flowers everyday: With the Rabi season coming to an end, the markets in the city, particularly the Gudimalkapur Vegetable Market, are witnessing fresh loads of veggies. Especially, the red tomatoes are arriving in huge quantities, resulting in reduction of prices.

Everyday,Gudimalkapur market receives 400 tonnes of vegetables and 20 tonnes of aromatic flowers from across Telangana and other parts of the country making it the second largest vegetable market after Bowenpally.

On an average, atleast 200 to 300 vehicles from different parts of Telangana, neighbouring states and far away from northern states,bring fresh loads of vegetables and flowers on a daily to this market. Among them tomatoes are the fresh produce being brought in huge quantity that contributes to lowering the tomato prices significantly in the market.

"The market receives a total 51 vehicles of tomatoes today with a price variation from Rs.200 to Rs.400 per quintal. This has reduced the tomato price very much in the market," informed Venkatesham, Special Grade Secretary (FAC) Agricultural Market Committee, Gudimalkapur.

The juicy tomatoes considered as an essential part of everyday cooking was on sale for Rs25 to Rs30 per kilogram during last week and Rs50 per kilogram in last month. However, it is now available at a cheaper price of Rs10 per kilo in retail markets.

Tomatoes largely come from Vikarabad, Tandur, Pargi and Nizamabad in Telangana and Madannapalli and Chittoor from Andhra Pradesh. Besides this Ladies Finger, Green Chilies and Beetroot are the other veggies that collaboratively reach the market from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Ranga Reddy district remains a major supplier of green produce like brinjal, ladies finger, bottle gourd, green chilies, carrot, cabbage, field beans, beet root, khira, cucumber, tamarind, green onion, lobha, gajar, sweet potato, snake guard, green mango, chow chow, shalgam and hari boot mainly come from this part of the State.