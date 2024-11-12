Hyderabad: Traces of black magic found at graveyard

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Sultan Shahi after the traces of alleged black magic were found at the Daira Mir Momin, a 450-year-old graveyard in Sultan Shahi.

A picture of a woman was found tied to the glass bottle near the grave. After the issue came to light, AIMIM Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali reached the graveyard and inspected it.

The MLA interacted with the locals and officials and asked them to take up measures to prevent the graveyard from any such incidents. Zulfeqar said that the security personnel, residents, and authorities have been alerted regarding any further incidents. The CCTV cameras at a nearby office were switched off due to some renovation; hence, the activity at the Daira Mir Momin could not be captured. Residents demanded that Daira Mir Momin be secured and locked, and Rs 70 lakh have been sanctioned for the construction of a compound wall.