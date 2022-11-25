Hyderabad: Traffic diversion at Road No 45 from today

Hyderabad: Aiming to ease traffic movement at the busy Jubilee Hills Road No 45 (checkpost) and surroundings, the City Traffic Police announced traffic diversions from November 25 for a week on a trial basis.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Jubilee Hills checkpost and intending to go to Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge should go straight along Road No 36 and take any of the following routes:

Left turn at Metro Pillar No 1650 (after Cream Stone) Road No. 54 Jubilee Hills-Road no. 45 (under Cable Bridge flyover) after Heart Cup and take a right turn towards Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. At Croma-left turn-Road No 39 Jubilee Hills-left turn at Magnolia Bakery Road No 45-U turn at Zozoz Pizzeria Restaurant-Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills checkpost towards Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge will not be allowed to take right turn at Road No 45 Junction or at Journalist Colony junction.

Motorists coming from under the Cable Bridge i.e., from Inorbit Mall side and intending to go to Jubilee Hills checkpost will not be allowed till Road no 45 junction and should take a left turn at Road No 54 (Heart Cup) and take U-turn at Freedom Park Metro Pillar No 1663 on Road No 36 and proceed towards Jubilee Hills checkpost.

Vehicles coming from under the Cable Bridge towards BNR Hills, Khajaguda/ Film Nagar junction should take U-turn at Heart Cup and at Geeta Arts / Broadway, take left to Road No 51 and proceed towards Pakshi Circle then to Nyaya Vihar and then take left towards Bata and reach Film Nagar Junction.

Traffic coming from Road No 12 Banjara Hills and intending to go to Jubilee Hills checkpost are advised to take right turn at Orissa Island/Kalinga Bhavan/Agrasen Junction and proceed to Jubilee Hills checkpost via Cancer Hospital and KBR Park Junction and avoid Road No 45 junction.

The traffic coming from Film Nagar/CVR News Junction and intending to go to Jubilee Hills checkpost will not be allowed towards Jubilee Hills checkpost and should take left turn at Road No 45 junction and proceed up to Heart Cup and take U-turn under Cable Bridge and proceed towards Jubilee Hills checkpost.

Traffic coming from Road No 12 Banjara Hills-Film Nagar junction and intending to go to Road no 45 Junction will not be allowed straight at Film Nagar junction and should take a left turn at Film Nagar Junction towards Film Nagar Road

U-turn at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and take left at Film Nagar/CVR News Junction towards Journalist Colony/Road no 45 Junction.

Traffic coming from Film Nagar and intending to go towards Road No 12 Banjara Hills/ Omega Hospital will not be permitted to take a right turn at Film Nagar junction and should take left turn on Film Nagar Road-CVR News Junction-Journalist colony, U turn-Film Nagar Junction-Road No 12 Banjara Hills.