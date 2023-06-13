Hyderabad Traffic Police holds safety awareness drive for school students

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Monday visited various schools in the city to create Traffic awareness under the “Greet a Child”initiative among students on road safety and personal safety, while coming to school and going back home.

Hyderabad Additional Commissioner (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu instructed all Station House Officers to visit schools in their area and welcome children on the first day of the new academic year. He instructed field officers to interact with children and their parents and enlighten them about safety aspects in the travelling between home and school.

The core intention of this ‘Greet a Child’ initiative was to instill road safety awareness among children, who are the future of this country. “If we teach about road safety in their childhood, they would never break the rules when they became adults and would also urge their parents to follow traffic rules.”

Sudheer Babu devised plans to reach out the students and groom them in the lines of road safety perspective so that they will become responsible citizens of the country. Hyderabad Traffic Police will conduct a meeting with management, parents, stakeholders, students and Government agencies in the coming days for better coordination and for safe commuting of the children.

Meanwhile, the traffic police officers also sensitized about do’s and don’ts of traffic awareness. Students mingled with Traffic cops and learned basic road safety concepts with much enthusiasm. The management of the school also thanked Hyderabad Traffic Police for visiting their school and conveying warm wishes to the children and informed that they too took responsibility for the safe student’s mobility.

According to traffic police, in 2022-2023, Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a Traffic awareness programme in 1,322 schools and educated 1,37,476 students. Children belonging to 203 schools visited Traffic Training institutes at Begumpet and Goshamahal and gained rich experience on road safety, rules, roads crossing tips, observing signals, hands of simulator.

During the annual exhibition at Numaish in Exhibition grounds nearly 1 Lakh children visited the Hyderabad Traffic Police stall and were educated about Traffic rules and regulations. During the summer, Hyderabad Traffic Police also conducted special camps for school children to create road safety awareness and train them in drawing and painting, story telling, essay writing, Quiz, singing and many other talents.