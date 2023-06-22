Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Golconda Bonalu celebrations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police announced traffic restrictions in view of Golconda Bonalu Celebrations–2023. With large number of devotees expecting to attend the celebrations from across the city and surrounding areas on special Pooja heavy traffic congestion is expected at the three routes leading to Golconda Fort. Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza, Langar Houz to Golconda Fort via Fathe Darwaza and Seven Tombs, Golconda to Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza.

Police said heavy traffic congestion is expected on the first day of pooja on Thursday followed by June 25 and 29 and on special pooja’s that is July 2, 6, 9, 13, 16 and on July 20. In view of this, commuters using the three routes are advised to take alternate routes in order to avoid inconvenience on mentioned dates from 8am to 11pm.

Police has made the parking arrangements for the convenience of the devotees attending Bonalu celebrations at Golconda fort. Devotees coming from Ramdevguda side towards Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza must park their two-wheelers from Ashoorkhana to Military Sentry point and four wheelers at Ashoorkhana Parking Place and Military Ground Opp. AOC Center Ramdevguda.

Devotees coming from Langar Houz towards Golconda Fort must park their two and three wheelers in HUDA Park, whereas four wheeler vehicles should proceed through Fathe Darwaza by taking right turn of Al-Rahman Medical Hall and park their vehicles at Owaisi Ground or Foot Ball/Boys Ground.

Devotees coming from Shaikpet, Seven Tombs towards Golconda Fort must park their two and three wheelers at Priyadarshini School, Area Hospital and Bus stop near Golconda fort, whereas four wheeler vehicles shall proceed from Banjara Darwaza by taking left turn towards Golconda Police Station road and park their vehicles at Owaisi Ground or Foot Ball/Boys Ground.

Police requested the devotees to park their vehicles at designated parking places only and maintain line system at parking places. Commuters are also requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations. In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance to avoid traffic congestion and co-operate with traffic police.