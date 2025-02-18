Hyderabad: Tragic Suicide of Youth in Madhapur Over Online Gaming Losses

In a heartbreaking incident, 23-year-old SM Aravind died by suicide in Khanamet, Madhapur, after suffering heavy financial losses in online games and betting. Aravind, a degree student, had been spending money on these games, hoping to win, but instead, he ended up losing everything. Though he confided in his family about his losses, they supported him, but he continued to feel isolated.

On Saturday, after disappearing for a while, his family found him at a friend's house. However, just a day later, Aravind played online games again, losing ₹50,000. Distraught, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom, and his parents found him lifeless. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The Madhapur police are investigating the incident and are exploring if online games and betting were the sole causes of his tragic end.