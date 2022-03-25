Hyderabad: TRS leaders take to streets against gas, petrol price hike

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders including ministers took to streets on Thursday in protest against hike in petroleum products like gas cylinder and petrol-diesel prices and demanded immediate withdrawal of the prices.

The party leaders took up protests in all the constituencies in the State. The ministers took up protest in their respective districts. The party's heads in the districts led the protest in their concerned districts taking up cooking on wood, empty gas cylinders and burning the effigies of the Central government.

Leading the protest at the Civil Supplies office here in the city, the TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha lashed out at the BJP stating, "The BJP believes in 'Jumla and Hamla'. PM Modi is either in airplane mode or election mode.

CM KCR is always in people's mode." She demanded the Centre to roll back these inflated prices of common man's basic resources like fuel, LPG, food items.

Today the people of Telangana are protesting on the roads because of the bad policies of the union government''.

Kavitha alleged that the Centre had collected taxes from the poor of India and waived off the loans of the industrialists. She demanded the Union government to follow one nation one procurement policy and purchase the paddy from the State of Telangana like it is doing in the State of Punjab. "The Centre has imposed unreal fuel and LPG prices on India.

The country is suffering from extreme inflation and unemployment. This is punishing the common man. The Union government should reverse and roll back this decision," said Kavitha on her twitter account.