Hyderabad: TRS may face rebel trouble in ULB polls

Hyderabad: There has been a rebel trouble for the TRS in the municipal elections with many aspirants, who could not get tickets, have either filed nominations or are looking at different options like contesting as independents or seeking Congress or BJP support.

Some of the leaders, who got indications of not getting tickets, are making beeline to other parties. During the last few days, several leaders of TRS in Khammam have joined Congress and a few leaders joined BJP in Jadcherla municipality. There were several sitting corporators among those who joined Congress in Khammam Corporation.

In many divisions/ wards, there were more than two candidates of TRS. In the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation alone 704 TRS leaders have filed nominations but only 66 are likely to be in the field. In Siddipet Municipality, which has 43 wards, the TRS leaders have filed over 200 nominations. The party faced a similar situation in Jadcherla, which has 27 wards and here 63 TRS leaders have filed nominations. The leaders are hoping that they would be lucky to get the B-Forms and become the contestant. The leaders said that as per the rules the candidates can submit the B-Forms till the last date of withdrawal, which is April 22.

It may be mentioned here that nearly 100 leaders, including a few sitting corporators had joined Congress party in Khammam. The corporator from Division 41 K Saritha joined the Congress party in the presence of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka. Similarly, a few leaders joined BJP in the presence of party leader DK Aruna.

However, the party leaders said that the issue would be sorted out as the ministers have entered into the scene and pacifying the dissatisfied leaders. The ministers, including T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and V Srinivas Goud have already started parleys with the leaders in their respective districts. "Only those with B-Form will be in the contest and remaining will have to withdraw their nominations. We are confident that there will be no problem with the unhappy leaders," said a TRS leader. There was similar trouble even during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections but the party leadership made the leaders fall in line, the TRS leader recalled.