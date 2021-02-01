Hyderabad: Two steel bridges to ease traffic at Nagarjuna Circle

Panjagutta: To ease traffic congestion, the GHMC is coming up with two more steel bridges at Nagarjuna Circle. Around 80 per cent of construction has been completed. Estimated cost of the project is Rs 17 crore.

According to officials, the primary objectives of the bridges are to ensure easy flow of traffic without any congestion. One bridge from NFCL Junction leads directly into the graveyard and the other is from the entry gate of the graveyard towards Banjara Hills.

"We are constructing two steel bridges opposite Chutney restaurant, at Nagarjuna Circle, to ease traffic, with a sanctioned a budget of Rs 17 crore.

We have completed the construction work of around Rs 9 crore and have allotted Rs 6 crore for clearing land acquisition. The balance Rs 11 crore is for two steel bridges. Around 20 per cent of the construction works are progressing," said Venkat Kiran Reddy, Deputy Engineer, GHMC, Jubilee Hills.

Explaining the need for the steel bridge at the graveyard, B Vijay Kumar, Executive Engineer, GHMC, Jubilee Hills, said "the flyover is necessary at the graveyard because hundreds of visitors attend funerals at Panjagutta graveyard which causing traffic congestion.

Mostly, travellers from Mehdipatnam or Punjagutta X-Roads towards the KBR Park Junction spend hours stuck in traffic because of the visitors parking their vehicles on roads. The idea is to make sure that visitors at the graveyard are taken straight into the graveyard so that they don't park their vehicles on the main road. The total length of this steel bridge is 110 metres."

About the second bridge, from the graveyard entry gate to Banjara Hills, Vijay said it aims to ease traffic from the NFCL Junction to KBR Park Junction. Road-widening works are also going on. Around 65 metre length road is widened with one and a half metre width.