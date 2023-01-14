Hyderabad: Two women die after c-section deliveries at city government hospital

Hyderabad: Following the death of two women at a government-run area hospital in Malakpet, the government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the deceased families. On Friday the families of the deceased protested at M N Area Hospital, alleging negligence of its doctors. According to the police, both women (Srinivennela native of Nagarkurnool and Shivani of Hyderabad) underwent deliveries at the hospital on Wednesday and were shifted to Gandhi Hospital the next day where they died while undergoing treatment. The deaths took place at 10.30 pm on Thursday following which the families of the victims filed a FIR (First Information Report) at Chaderghat police station.

The families alleged that negligence by the doctors led to the deaths. They sat on a dharna in front of the hospital demanding action against doctors responsible for negligence. The agitators claimed that a wrong injection given by the doctors caused the deaths. Health Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar said that an expert committee has been constituted to investigate the incidents at the hospital. Action will be taken based on the report given by the committee. He said "On the same day 11 more surgeries were also performed and none of them had any problems; but it seems both women had health issues. We ensure that such incidents don't happen again," he added.

Revenue Divisional Officer M Venkateshwarlu announced the ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased. The families of two women said a few hours after they delivered babies by caesarean section, their condition turned bad as pulse rate had come down, heartbeat had increased and BP levels slumped. The doctors suggested they be shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where they succumbed while undergoing treatment.