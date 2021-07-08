Hyderabad: Union Bank's refurbished Kokapet branch inaugurated

Kokapet: The refurbished new premises of the Union Bank of India branch here was inaugurated on Wednesday. Previously located on the CBIT campus, it has now been shifted to Gandipet main road, beside urban villas. The new premises has lockers, ATM, BNA (bunch note acceptor) and gold loan facilities.

Kabir Bhattacharya, General Manager, FGMO Hyderabad, inaugurated the branch. K Sridhara Babu, DGM and regional head (Hyderabad-Saifabad), S Prakash Babu, Deputy regional head, R Anitha, AGM (credit), G Kamalakar, AGM (SARAL), M Srikanth, senior branch manager, Kokapet, and staff were present. Customers of the branch and prominent businesspersons of the locality attended.

Addressing the media, Battacharya stated that the bank was committed to providing quality service to customers." It is fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology to meet customer's needs. The bank is aiming at improving its business with special emphasis on retail customers".

As on June 30, the bank's business stood at Rs 15,35,954 crore, of which deposits are Rs 902,085 crore and advances Rs 633,869 Crores. The Hyderabad-Saifabad region is extending service to localities in Ranga Reddy district with a spread of 83 branches.

To facilitate round-the-clock service to customers, the bank is operating 103 ATMs and 49 BNAs in the region. Business of the region stood at Rs 13,386 crores with deposits of Rs 9391.86 crore and advances of Rs 3,993.99 crore. The branch's business as on June 30 was Rs 113 crore with deposits of Rs 85.49 crore and advances of Rs 27.55 crore.