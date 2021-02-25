Hyderabad: Upgrades to Metro system checked

LB Nagar: Janak Kumar Garg, the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), and a team from Railway Safety Commission concluded a 3-day inspection of new upgrades at various metro rail stations across 3 corridors from February 16 to 18. During this activity, CMRS inspected the effectiveness of the new upgrades to signalling and train control system across three metro rail corridors (Corridor-I: Miyapur to LB Nagar; Corridor-II: JBS to MGBS; Corridor-III: Nagole to Raidurg).

This integrated system will add operational efficiency to the entire metro corridor network leading to seamless operation of metro services. The inspection also included various civil works at the entry and exits and newly commissioned elevators and escalators at a few metro stations.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd, said: "We are thankful to CMRS for the inspection of new upgrades at Hyderabad Metro Rail stations. With the successful completion of this inspection, we would now be using our ramped-up systems for better operational excellence, helping us all to serve our passengers with even more reliable and smooth riding experience. I thank my team LTMRHL and our partners, who have worked tirelessly to make this happen."

CMRS has expressed satisfaction to the overall performance of the systems and related works and sanctioned his approval with a certificate of compliance.