Hyderabad: Vehicle Underpass to come up soon at Tondupally, Shamshabad

Shamshabad: In order to provide a safe passage to the villagers while moving closer to national highway, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing a ground vehicle underpass at Tondupally Village in Shamshabad soon. Meanwhile three more similar projects were proposed on NH44 in Rangareddy district.



This project is a part of the ongoing road safety measures aimed at providing safety to the villagers while they are moving closer to national highways. They could have access to their villages on both sides leaving a complete hassle-free passage for highway users atop the bride. The NHAI has already embarked on Vehicle Underpass projects at the very entrance of each village connecting to national highways in the State.

Over the years the demographic paradigm in the rural area has significantly changed with a considerable increase in population and traffic moment leading to several accidents on highways close to villages and nothing different is the situation in Rangareddy district especially at Tondupally opposite to Railway Track on NH.44, where the traffic situation has drastically changed in recent years and demands an urgent remedial approach.

Anticipating the same the officials of NHAI had mooted an idea three years ago to construct a Vehicle Underpass at Tondupally which got the government's nod only four months back. "A Vehicle Underpass project was proposed at least three years ago keeping in mind the safety of the villagers at Tondupally village in Shamshabad but the same was approved only four months ago. With an estimated cost of Rs 22 crores, the project will be grounded soon after completing the tender process. It may take one-and-a-half months to begin the work at the site after fixing the agency and will take at least fifteen months to get it into full shape," informed Venkateshwar Reddy, Deputy Executive Engineer, NHAI.

Recently, the officials of NHAI have gone into huddle with MLA Rajendranagar T Prakash Goud and discussed in length about the road expansion plan and the safety measures being taken up keeping in mind the safety of the nearby villagers. The MLA asked the officials to take up the project as soon as possible to allow rural people safe access to their villages while providing a similar safe passage to the highway users atop the bridge.

Besides, the MLA also proposed three more Vehicle Underpasses before the officials, one at Gagan Pahad in Rajendranagar and the other two at Siddanthi and Palamakula Villages in Shamshabad Zone.