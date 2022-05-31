Hyderabad: Walking, cycling track to come up in Jalpally municipality

Jalpally: In order to encourage healthy habits, especially among women and girls in the Jalpally area, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has planned a walking and cycling track at the Cargo Road, near Jalpally Lake, in the Maheshwaram constituency.



The two-km-long 'Walking and Cycling' track from Desi Dhaba to Padmaja Farmhouse on the Cargo Road will be shaped with a fund of Rs 65 lakh under the Lake Beautification Project.

According to officials, the work will be grounded next month as authorities of the HMDA and Jalpally municipality have gone into huddle to discuss the plan and the modalities at length.

Recently Minister of Education P Sabita Indra Reddy, who represents the constituency, inspected the stretch by walking on the proposed project line up to two km. It is learnt that the minister instructed the officials to carefully plan the project and make it convenient for women of Jalpally and surrounding areas to utilise the facility that helps them improve their health.

Taking care of health, she said, has gained prominence these days due to work stress, seasonal ailments and recurrent contagions. "People, specially women, should emulate a sense of walking and cycling on a daily basis to keep themselves fit and healthy," she asserted.

Commissioner Jalpally Municipality G P Kumar, said, "routine walking is good to keep the body fit for daily work. People, specially women and girls, should make walking a habit to avoid stress. It is against this background, the HMDA has planned a walking and cycling track at the Cargo Road to facilitate women and girls of nearby areas with such a health care facility. On development works approved for the municipality, Kumar said, "so far Rs 120 crore has been sanctioning this year on the representation of the minister.

"Apart from Rs 2.5 crore under the 15th Finance Commission and Rs 3 crore under the 14th Finance Commission, another Rs 79 crore has been sanctioned for water supply from HMWS&SB. Under the TUFIDC, 15 works of Rs 10 crore have been sanctioned. Besides, the HMDA has approved 14 CC roads and drainage works costing Rs 7 crore. Tenders have been called to construct a road from Pahadi Shareef to Mamidipally at a cost of Rs 3.10 crore, with the funds sanctioned by TSIIC, he explained.