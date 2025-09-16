  • Menu
Hyderabad Weather Alert: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected Today in City & Nearby Districts

Highlights

Telangana Weatherman warns of a massive trough line bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and districts like Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Yadadri–Bhongir, Nizamabad, Jagitial, and Sircilla today.

The city of Hyderabad and its surrounding districts are on alert today.

As per the Telangana Weatherman post on X, a massive trough line is expected to pass through the region, resulting in heavy to very heavy rainfall during the evening to overnight hours.

Several districts like to get affected include Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Yadadri–Bhongir, Nizamabad, Jagitial, and Sircilla.

As per the X post, Hyderabad city will remain mostly dry till afternoon.

However, from the evening onwards, widespread heavy rains are expected to lash the city.

