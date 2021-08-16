Hyderabad: What led to Sravan Kumar-Hanumanth Rao row?

Malkajgiri: On August 15 a corporator and a MLA came face to face on the occasion of flag hoisting. Though the MLA M Hanumanth Rao did not abuse BJP corporator Sravan Kumar, he pretended that he would set himself on Kumar if he did not mend his ways.

As Kumar did not back down, he was attacked by the MLA's followers, who were present at flag hoisting in Malkajgiri municipal office.

The Sunday's incident was because of the rivalry between the corporator and the MLA since the GHMC elections in December 2020, when the sitting BJP nominee defeated Jagadish Goud (TRS).

The MLC elections followed in March. When the campaigning for the MLC elections ended, Kumar attacked an ex-ward member of RK Nagar Thota Sanjay (TRS). After the incident the party cadre wanted to file a police complaint, but they were stopped by Rao, as he suggested that the issue should not escalate.

This step upset the party cadre. Since then it is believed in local circles that Rao's action emboldened Kumar, as he believed he can get away with anything.

Following this the corporator was on the toes of the MLA. On August 15, all hell broke loose when they came face to face.

The matter got national attention as the Karimnagar MP and Vijayshanti visited the area. They demanded justice while condemning the action of Rao and his followers. Meanwhile, the local cadre is demanding a Malkajgiri bandh on Monday to protest the attack on Kumar.