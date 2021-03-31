Hyderabad: Woman goes missing in Banjara Hills

A woman went missing here on Tuesday midnight at Banjara Hills sending shock waves among the residents. The incident occurred around 10 pm at Devarakonda Basti on road no. 3.

Three bike born men approached the woman and kidnapped her. Fearing of the act, the woman raised an alarm following which the local residents rushed towards her but in vain. By the time the locals reached, he people fled the spot with the woman.

Based on the complaint filed by her parents, the Banjara Hills police registered a case and launched an investigation. The police are looking into the CCTV footage to identify the accused.