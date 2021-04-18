Hyderabad: Yoga therapist promotes 5,000 year old remedy to clean body

Hyderabad: The Elixir of Life is drinking water to stay fit, steer clear of many diseases and visits to doctor, said Shanmukha Shiva Chandra. He is a renowned international yoga therapist - based in Hyderabad, who has been teaching yoga and the importance of Usha Panna Chikista for 12 years in India and abroad. Usha implies to Morning, Paana implies to water and Chikitsa implies to therapy, also called dawn water treatment.

He explains about the practice which is a 5,000-year-old and considered as an ancient ayurvedic/yogic practice, which was practiced by sages and yogis of India followed to wash out the alimentary canal from mouth to anus. It expels accumulated toxins and helps towards purifying the whole body. It also helps to cure hundreds of known and unknown disorders, diseases from root level. During his time in Singapore as a therapist, he has helped thousands of employees cure obesity, constipation, sciatica, back pain and other ailments.

Chandra suffered sinuses for 10 years, to find a cure for his disease; he met a yoga guru Subramanyam. His guru asked him to make this practice a habit."Once my guru said to me there are two types of bathing-external and internal- the internal bathing implies from mouth to anus, the food has to travel 9 metres. He emphasized on regular cleansing," shares Shiva Chandra.

"A drop of water penetrates into a trillion cells which helps the body to repair and rejuvenate from foundational level. There is a scientific reason behind ingesting warm water, which is when the water is slightly warmed, the molecular size shrinks and when heated more it evaporates in air. The warm water can easily penetrate into cells and open sixty lakh the sweat glands. It can flush away all the accumulated toxins and waste within 20 to 45 minutes. Two minutes of this practice can prevent 120 cancers by hydrating the cells, and prevents heart attack and brain stroke naturally. The main concerns of humans are central obesity and heavy obesity; this habit can burn fat cells," he says.

"This habit will be beneficial during the current scenario Covid-19, once you drink the warm water; all those toxins are stored in our respiratory and nostrils and all those will get melted leaving a feeling of healing. If Usha Paana Chikitsa, the waste will be expelled from the body, preventing Covid-19." said Chandra.

The benefits are vast as it improves one's metabolism, prevents kidney stones, gallbladder stones, tonsil stones, spleen stones. His book on health education first speaks of this practice in detail and has advice on other Asanas and other yogic concepts.

The Drink

Drink one litre of lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning in less than two minutes in one or two gulps, almost flooding your throat with water. For beginners, start with two glasses after a few days to weeks to reach up to four glasses.

Lessons from elephant

This practice is derived from observing elephants. They have five hundred billion neurons. It has 19.5 metres intestines and imbibes food 16-18 hours without converting the food consumption into fat. The elephant uses the technique of Usha Paana Chikitsa, whenever it sees its colon is filled with waste, it goes to the pond and drinks a hefty amount of water, such a pressure is built that the waste is expelled. The elephant drinks water from the pond and flushes it out with force which is called kunjal kriya.