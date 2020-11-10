Hyderabad youth dies in US after being slipped from building

A youngster from Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad died after being accidentally slipped while speaking on phone from the building at Toronto in Canada.

Akhil is the younger son of Srikanth who is the resident of phase 4 of Vanasthalipuram. According to the family, Akhil had come to Hyderabad on March 20 and returned to Canada on October 5. On November 8, Akhil was speaking on phone in the balcony when he slipped from the 27th floor of the building.

The incident came to light after Akhil's friends informed his family in Hyderabad. Akhil's parents appealed to the minister KT Rama Rao to sent the mortal remains of his son to Hyderabad. Responding to their plea, the minister assured the family to provide all help in bringing back the body to Hyderabad and also spoke to the Indian embassy in the US.

Akhil was pursuing a hotel management course in a university in Toronto. His death comes as a shocker to his family who had seen him in the last month.