Hyderabad Zindabad members form human chain around Sagar

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the World Environment Day, members of Hyderabad Zindabad, a city-based NGO, formed a human chain around Hussainsagar with the message 'Save Hussainsagar save nature' on Sunday.

Said a member, the Hussainsagar lake, which is spread over 5.7 square km, is the worst affected water body. The State government has not taken proper steps to protect it.

Chemical-laden sediments at the bottom of the lake and a reduction in oxygen content in water led to a major issue. Every early morning a foul smell is emanating from the lake. It's high time the lake is restored immediately.