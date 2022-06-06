  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Zindabad members form human chain around Sagar

Hyderabad Zindabad members form human chain around Sagar
x

Hyderabad Zindabad members form human chain around Sagar

Highlights

On the occasion of the World Environment Day, members of Hyderabad Zindabad, a city-based NGO, formed a human chain around Hussainsagar with the message ‘Save Hussainsagar save nature’ on Sunday.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the World Environment Day, members of Hyderabad Zindabad, a city-based NGO, formed a human chain around Hussainsagar with the message 'Save Hussainsagar save nature' on Sunday.

Said a member, the Hussainsagar lake, which is spread over 5.7 square km, is the worst affected water body. The State government has not taken proper steps to protect it.

Chemical-laden sediments at the bottom of the lake and a reduction in oxygen content in water led to a major issue. Every early morning a foul smell is emanating from the lake. It's high time the lake is restored immediately.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X