India disappointed with PM Modi’s rule, says Sravan Kumar

Hyderabad: BRS leader D Sravan Kumar on Monday said that India was disappointed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sarkar’s rule and people would soon put an end to BJP’s rule at Centre.

While addressing the AthmeeyaSammelan held under the leadership of MLA DanamNagendar at Khairatabad in the city on Monday, he said that sensing that people would put an end to the misrule of the party, the BJP was trying to make inroads into Telangana with divisive politics. Even Congress has joined hands with BJP to take on K Chandrashekar Rao’s government. “People of Telangana should be alert about ‘Thondi Sanjay’ (BJP president Bandi Sanjay) and ‘Blackmail Reddy’ (TPCC chief Revanth Reddy) crooked tactics and ensure that KCR, who is protecting Telangana like Lord Shiva, is voted to power for the third time,” said Sravan.

The BRS leader said that the inauguration of the new Parliament building appeared more like the coronation of Narendra Modi rather than the inaugural event of a key institution in Indian democracy. Modi has set aside all the democratic practices and traditions and conducted himself like monarch during the parliament inauguration.