India poised to lead global creative economy through AI-powered innovation

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is taking bold strides to position India at the forefront of the global creative economy with the strategic use of artificial intelligence, said Union I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

Addressing during a high-profile meeting held on Thursday at T-Hub Hyderabad, he invited India’s top AI and ML startups to join the Ministry’s ambitious challenges—Kalaa Setu and Bhasha Setu—launched under the WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform.

Jaju emphasized that these initiatives align with the Prime Minister’s vision of nurturing a thriving creator economy rooted in innovation and cultural inclusivity. He called upon the startup community to design scalable and indigenous digital solutions that honor the nation’s linguistic and cultural diversity, ensuring last-mile communication delivery across all Indian languages.

The meeting witnessed participation from premier incubators, startups based in T-Hub, and representatives from IIT Hyderabad, NITs, and innovation-focused engineering institutions. Startups can register and explore technical details for both challenges at the WaveX portal (wavex.wavesbazaar.com). Finalists will pitch their solutions in New Delhi before a national jury. Winners will receive an MoU for full-scale development, pilot collaboration with All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD), and Press Information Bureau (PIB), and full incubation under the WaveX Innovation Platform.

WaveX, launched under the Ministry’s WAVES initiative, is dedicated to fostering innovation across media, entertainment, and language technology.

At the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, more than 30 startups were allowed to pitch directly to key stakeholders, including government agencies, investors, and industry leaders.

The Ministry’s support through WaveX reflects a strong commitment to empowering startups with mentorship, hackathons, and integration with national platforms, potentially redefining the way India communicates and creates in the digital age. India’s vision of leveraging AI for inclusive development just gained significant momentum, he added.