Industrial roundtable meet held on boosting retail sector
Hyderabad: State Special Chief Secretary to Labour, Employment, Training and Factories department Sanjay Kumar has said that the State Government’s efforts in strengthening the skill ecosystem, specifically revamping the Industrial Training Institutions (ITIs) and making the private players a key stakeholder in their management will help to generate more job opportunities for unemployed youth.
The State Government in collaboration with Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has organised an Industrial Roundtable Conference on Retail Sector with the theme ‘Skilling Telangana for Brighter Future’. The conference covered key issues including the current state of the skills being imparted to youth in retail related sectors, the future direction of skilling and the wider social and economic implications. The primary objective of the Industrial Roundtables is to bridge the existing gap in the skill training programmes offered by various government departments and the industry requirements. This meeting addressed the major challenges and requirements of skills needed to be engaged in various sub sectors under retail.