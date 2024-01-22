Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) 2024: Race Route, Official T-shirt, Medal and Charity Bib launched at Westin, Mindspace, Hyderabad

Inorbit MallCyberabad in partnership with Mindspace Business Parks and The Westin, Madhapur unveiled the official jersey, race route, race medal and charity bib for its upcoming annual marquee event, the Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) 2024 today. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. G Vineeth, IPS, DCP, Madhapur, T Srinivasa Rao, IPS, DCP Traffic along with Smt. Srujana, IPS DCP Women Safety, Shrawan Gone, COO, K Raheja Corp, Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head, Inorbit Mall Hyderabad, & Mayur, Founder & CEO, Nirmaan.Org.

Slated for January 28th, 2024, this will mark the 4th edition of IDCR preceded by three successful editions and will witness participation from runners across the country competing in three categories - 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km.

Nirmaan.Org will continue to be the CSR partner for this year, while Mindspace is the Business Park Partner and The Westin takes on the role of the hospitality partner. The run flagged off from the Mindspace Business Parks will follow a route that passes through the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, the Durgam Cheruvu Lake, and many other beautiful locations of Cyberabad before finishing at the Mindspace Business Parks.

“The run will also witness participation from around 100 differently abled persons who will be a part of an exclusive flag off along with members from the LGBTQ+ community. The total prize money of up to Rs 6 lakhs would be given to 48 runners from across different categories. The last date to register for the event is January 21st, 2024, and is expected to witness 6500 participants.” said Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head, Inorbit Mall Hyderabad.

“IDCR is associated with a very strong cause #runforinclusion. The run aims to raise funds to help Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Girls, Women and LGBTQ+ individuals to access education, skilling, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities. So far Rs 99 lakhs have been raised through charity & corporate participation with 502 beneficiaries having been supported so far.” said Mayur, Founder & CEO, Nirmaan.Org.