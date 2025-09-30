  • Menu
Intense Rains Expected in Telangana; Light Showers in South Hyderabad Today

Highlights

Scattered intense rains hitting Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Rangareddy will spread to Nalgonda, Khammam, and nearby areas in Telangana. South Hyderabad to experience light to moderate rain, while other parts stay mostly dry.

Heavy rain is falling in some places like Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Rangareddy. This rain will move to other places like Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, and nearby areas in the next 2 hours.

Strong rain is expected in East Telangana in the evening and during the night because of a low-pressure weather system.

In Hyderabad city, only the southern part will get light to medium rain. The rest of the city will mostly stay dry.

