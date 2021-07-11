ISB session on leadership calls for unity among opposition parties

Hyderabad: Leaders from different political parties stressed for a more active and constructive role by the opposition parties in the country. They participated in the ISB Leadership Summit 2021, an online panel discussion on - 'Does India lack an effective opposition' .

Members of Parliament from Indian National Congress, AIMIM and Shiv Sena- Manish Tewari, Asaduddin Owaisi and Priyanka Chaturvedi respectively and political commentator Dr Sanjaya Baru spoke on the occasion. Sharing her insights at the session, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena MP, called on the need to keep aside ideological differences, bring opposition parties under one umbrella and strengthen the Indian democratic set-up.

Dr Sanjaya Baru called on the need and importance of strengthening the foundational framework of the Indian Constitution and put aside ideological differences and work along with the structure and set-up of the country.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the opposition parties to work together and fight for what was right. Congress MP Manish Tewari underlined that coalitions have matured in the country over the years and would play a more important role in nation-building.