IT raids Congress leader Sampathkumar’s residence

Hyderabad: IT raids on the houses of Telangana Congress leaders are continuing. Officials who have already raided the houses of leaders like Vivek Venkataswamy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and have recently conducted inspections at the house of Alampur Congress candidate Sampath Kumar. The IT and vigilance officials reached the residence of former MLA Sampathkumar in Shantinagar of Vaddapalli mandal at 12 midnight on Sunday night and conducted searches.



With only two days left for the campaign, Sampath Kumar is busy campaigning. At this time, IT attacks are creating a stir. Sampath's wife Mahalakshmi, who was alarmed to see the officers who came home in the middle of the night, fainted from high blood pressure. The family members rushed her to the hospital in an ambulance.

It was reported that Sampath was not at home during the inspections. The Congress ranks reached his house in large numbers after receiving the information about the IT attacks. As the police stopped them, the activists staged a protest on the road. This created tension there.