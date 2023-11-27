Live
- Pawan Kalyan campaigns in Kukatpally, says there is need for Telangana development
- ACC Empowers Rural Women in Karnataka through Kitchen Garden Intervention Program
- Daily Forex Rates (27-11-2023)
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Gurudwara in Ameerpet
- Man involved in 50 cases arrested in Delhi
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah holds day-long Janata Darshan in B’luru
- Higher steroid dose for severe Covid less beneficial for Indians than Europeans: Study
- ‘Green Man’ asks people to avoid floating boats in water bodies
- IPL: Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green traded to MI and RCB
- Connect AIR with people, says Vasudha
Just In
IT raids Congress leader Sampathkumar’s residence
The IT and vigilance officials reached the residence of former MLA Sampathkumar in Shantinagar of Vaddapalli mandal at 12 midnight on Sunday night and conducted searches
Hyderabad: IT raids on the houses of Telangana Congress leaders are continuing. Officials who have already raided the houses of leaders like Vivek Venkataswamy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and have recently conducted inspections at the house of Alampur Congress candidate Sampath Kumar. The IT and vigilance officials reached the residence of former MLA Sampathkumar in Shantinagar of Vaddapalli mandal at 12 midnight on Sunday night and conducted searches.
With only two days left for the campaign, Sampath Kumar is busy campaigning. At this time, IT attacks are creating a stir. Sampath's wife Mahalakshmi, who was alarmed to see the officers who came home in the middle of the night, fainted from high blood pressure. The family members rushed her to the hospital in an ambulance.
It was reported that Sampath was not at home during the inspections. The Congress ranks reached his house in large numbers after receiving the information about the IT attacks. As the police stopped them, the activists staged a protest on the road. This created tension there.