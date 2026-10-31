IT raids Omega Hospitals over suspected tax evasion

Hyderabad: Suspecting alleged cash transactions and tax evasion, Income Tax (IT) Department officials conducted searches at Omega Hospitals in five states on Friday. The searches were carried out at 21 locations across the country, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Omega Hospitals, owned by oncology surgeon Mohana Vamsy Chigurupati, its Chairman and Managing Director, operates 21 facilities in several cities, including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Suryapet, Karimnagar, Jabalpur, Dehradun, Latur, Bengaluru, Surat and Yamunanagar.

At around 6 am on Friday, IT investigation teams simultaneously conducted searches at Omega Hospitals in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, as well as the residences of the hospital administration officials and senior doctors at various locations. Armed with the Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed by the hospital management and its senior doctors, the officials examined their financial transactions.

The searches were conducted at the residences of Ch Padmaja, Director of Omega Hospitals, Vijay Vemuri, Executive Director, and Lavanya Meghadri, Chief Finance Officer.

According to sources, the officials reportedly noticed discrepancies in the details furnished in ITRs for previous financial years. They also suspected that the management had received payments in cash from patients. Although new hospital branches had been established at various locations across five states, the hospital had allegedly not disclosed the investments, sources of income and expenditure relating to some of these branches.

The IT Department also suspects that the hospital management paid salaries to senior doctors in cash and deposited amounts into their bank accounts under the salary category.

During the searches, officials collected K-sheets from the hospital to examine patient details, fee structures, amounts collected and modes of payment. They also seized bank account statements and hard disks from the administration office and billing section for further scrutiny.

Some doctors reportedly remained tight-lipped during the searches. The IT officials also served notices on Omega Hospitals and individual doctors, directing them to appear before the department for questioning.