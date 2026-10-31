Will electoral responsibility be prioritised over leisure plans during this poll

Visakhapatnam: Will voters turn out in large numbers to elect their local representatives or will polling day become just another weekend for leisure and entertainment?

This question has once again come into focus ahead of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections scheduled for November 1 (Sunday).

For long, local body elections have often witnessed voter apathy, particularly in urban areas, where a considerable section of the voters appears less enthusiastic about exercising their franchise compared to general elections.

Despite polling day coinciding with Sunday and the government declaring a holiday for voters working on the weekend to enable them to cast their votes, many urban voters, however, tend to utilise the opportunity for leisure activities. While some prefer watching movies with their families, others spend time visiting parks, beaches and other recreational spots rather than waiting in the long queues at the polling stations.

Concerned over this trend, election authorities and contesting candidates are repeatedly appealing to citizens to participate in the democratic process. The GVMC is also promoting a specially created short video carrying the message, “Let’s Exercise Our Right to Vote,” to encourage greater voter participation.

The previous GVMC elections held in 2021, recorded a voter turnout of just 59.41 per cent. Out of 17,26,158 registered voters, only 10,25,442 exercised their franchise across the 98 wards.

This indicated that nearly 7 lakh voters did not participate in the electoral process.

The previous turnout figures have assumed significance in the run-up to the November 1 local body elections, with political parties keenly watching whether voter participation will increase this time.

The alliance comprising the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping that increased polling will translate into a favourable electoral outcome for its candidates.

However, the actual impact of higher voter participation will largely depend on the voters’ preferences.

Unlike previous local body polls, the campaign atmosphere this time has been relatively subdued due to the limited canvassing period. The disruption caused by Cyclone Arnab, which affected normal activities for two to three days, further curtailed the length of the campaign.

With the election campaign ending on Friday, candidates and their supporters have shifted their attention toward last-minute voter outreach and mobilisation efforts.

Also, reports of alleged cash distribution ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 in several wards surfaced, adding another dimension to the final phase of the campaigning.

Amidst this backdrop, all eyes are now on November 1. Whether voters will prioritise their democratic responsibility over leisure plans remains to be seen.

In the meantime, District collector M Abhishikth Kishore announced holiday for the educational institutions a day before the polling day as well where polling stations are being set up.